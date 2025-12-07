Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a market cap of $83.35 million and approximately $539.84 thousand worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Profile

Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s genesis date was November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,883,774,936,947 tokens. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official website is rekt.com. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin.

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rekt.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rekt.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 279,883,774,936,946.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rekt.com) is 0.0000003 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $532,456.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rekt.com/.”

