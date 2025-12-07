Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $749.77 Thousand

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $3,289.89 or 0.03695578 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $749.77 thousand worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89,035.32 or 1.00014482 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 2,355,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 2,355,847.91246717. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,297.81095886 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $503,026.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars.

