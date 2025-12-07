Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $4.93 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.99 or 0.00389915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is btgofficial.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

