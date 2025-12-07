DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $179.30 Million

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $179.30 million and $7.71 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89,443.94 or 1.00509771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,851,273 tokens. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,505,851,273.44445 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.0398678 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,623,180.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

