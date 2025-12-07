Horizen Tops One Day Volume of $29.94 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.49 or 0.00009541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $149.80 million and approximately $29.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.99 or 0.00389915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,643,649 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

