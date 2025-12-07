Blast Price Hits $0.0009 (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Blast token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and $2.54 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blast has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89,443.94 or 1.00509771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,221,964,868 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 51,203,098,845.367195 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00090118 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,653,584.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

