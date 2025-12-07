Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,240 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 120,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,827.76. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,207,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,174,315 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barrington Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

