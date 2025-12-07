TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.49. Approximately 61,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,017% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.
TFI International Trading Up 1.6%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
