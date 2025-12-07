NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading 6.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 33,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 132,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

NextSource Materials Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.59 million during the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

See Also

