Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 84,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 67,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.