SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

