Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Trading Up 18.6% – Here’s What Happened

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. 163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15.

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

