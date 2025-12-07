OMG Network Price Down 5.9% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $1.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

