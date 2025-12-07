BlazeStake Staked SOL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $150.79 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $150.79 million and $173.58 thousand worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be purchased for approximately $166.47 or 0.00187062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 905,816 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 905,816.24668987. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 167.79656398 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $180,404.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazeStake Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

