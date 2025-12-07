Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Reaches $797.33 Thousand

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $797.33 thousand and approximately $5.58 thousand worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,920,898 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

