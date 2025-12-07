Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $75,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8%

META stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $673.16 and its 200 day moving average is $706.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.63.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total transaction of $330,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,680.04. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.22, for a total transaction of $333,312.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,737,989.48. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,671,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

