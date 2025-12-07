XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,608 Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 794,952 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 80.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 255.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 237,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1,613.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 117,523 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $78.97 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The business had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMND. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $467,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,986. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $193,010.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,378,900.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,258 shares of company stock worth $5,445,742 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

