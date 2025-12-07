Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 118,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

