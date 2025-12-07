DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.14 and last traded at $119.07. 38,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 77,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.3850.

Separately, Zacks Research raised DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. DSV had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSV will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

