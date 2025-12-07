Dynex Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.20 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $107.41 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 105,695,442 coins and its circulating supply is 105,694,341 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 105,692,024.88107141. The last known price of Dynex is 0.03094631 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $120,142.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

