???? (????) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $121.37 Million

???? (????) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. ???? has a market capitalization of $121.37 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of ???? was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ???? token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ???? has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ???? alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,443.43 or 0.99961103 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ????

????’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ????’s official Twitter account is @1974489756164575458.

Buying and Selling ????

According to CryptoCompare, “???? (????) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ???? has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of ???? is 0.1250284 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $12,994,176.35 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ???? directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ???? should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ???? using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ???? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ???? and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.