Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1,403.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,129 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of A. O. Smith worth $26,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 210,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $5,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 78.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2%

AOS stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The company had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.