Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Southwest Gas worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,000,177.64. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SWX opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 11.59%.Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

