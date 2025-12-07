NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,080.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,424,879 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $401,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,949,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,605,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

