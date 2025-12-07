Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,061 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $139,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $192,965,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,950,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 746.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.27 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day moving average of $337.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $1,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437.28. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $266,267.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,291.54. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 76,452 shares of company stock worth $18,736,132 in the last 90 days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.74.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

