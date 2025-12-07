PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $70.03.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

