Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP is United Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

United Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.5% of United Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 625,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.4371 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

