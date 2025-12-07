iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Victory Financial Group LLC

Victory Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,142,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,096,000 after acquiring an additional 445,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after acquiring an additional 436,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

