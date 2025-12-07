Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

HON opened at $191.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

