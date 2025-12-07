Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 95,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.64.
Providence Gold Mines Company Profile
Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.
