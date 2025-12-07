MetFi (METFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.90 Million

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. MetFi has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $63.10 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,321,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,322,112.27935215 with 272,673,888.95433768 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.07266998 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $44,832.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

