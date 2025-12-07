Helium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Helium has a market capitalization of $356.00 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is blog.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
