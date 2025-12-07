Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $876.14 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,359.28 or 1.00061846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0091059 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $569.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

