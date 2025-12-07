StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in EGH Acquisition Corp. $EGHAU

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EGH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EGHAUFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EGH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EGH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in EGH Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,076,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in EGH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,114,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EGH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

EGH Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGHAU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. EGH Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

EGH Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company newly incorporated on January 9, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (our “initial business combination”).

