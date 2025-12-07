StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PH opened at $880.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $795.38 and a 200 day moving average of $743.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $882.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.