First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Holdings Cut by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,402 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

