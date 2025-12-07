StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 42,355 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 491.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,355 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after buying an additional 1,412,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 1,244,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after buying an additional 774,471 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

