Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gulfport Energy worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 337.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000.

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPOR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Insider Activity at Gulfport Energy

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 244,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $53,680,004.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,495,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,456,830.36. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total value of $554,535.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,292.85. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,795 shares of company stock worth $64,658,224. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Featured Stories

