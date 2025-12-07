State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,206 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 629,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 42.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 570.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 469,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.58. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.The business had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group increased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $124,306.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,335.20. The trade was a 221.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 23,500 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,234.22. This represents a 389.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,640 shares of company stock valued at $636,138. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.