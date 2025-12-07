Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Urogen Pharma $URGN

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Urogen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 168,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.21. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 170.59% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URGN

Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $29,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,558.55. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,625. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $332,813 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urogen Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.