SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

