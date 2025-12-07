Walleye Capital LLC Buys 311,448 Shares of Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,448 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Flywire worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,782,000. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in Flywire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,934,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,986 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,660 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,677,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $8,828,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $13.61 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -680.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Flywire to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLYW

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.