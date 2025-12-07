Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,539,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,620 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $489,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

