Federated Hermes Inc. Has $422.54 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,054 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $422,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $201.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $207.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

