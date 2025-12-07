Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883,721 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $629,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,844 shares of company stock worth $168,161,111 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $181.76 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $433.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.77, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.45.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

