Formula Growth Ltd. Makes New Investment in PagerDuty $PD

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 91.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 391,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 186,751 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $320,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.
PagerDuty Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
