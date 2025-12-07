Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $18,465.72 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $18,465.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,802.66. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 2,058 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $31,940.16.

On Wednesday, October 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00.

On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 5,755 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $80,570.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 11,821 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $130,858.47.

On Thursday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,147 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $78,045.24.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.25%.The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

