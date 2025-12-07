ESL Trust Services LLC Has $40.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after buying an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

