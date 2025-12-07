Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) CTO Sells $13,802.11 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Herzich sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $13,802.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,038.42. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $5.77 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $449.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.97.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,911,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,087 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 7,415,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 3,666,864 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,729,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 4,981,400 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,019,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

