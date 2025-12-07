Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 169,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 52,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

